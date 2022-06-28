Illinois Primary Election 2022: Dan Brady Wins Republican Secretary of State Race as Milhiser Concedes

Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady will secure the Republican nomination in the secretary of state race, with former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser conceding in the race Tuesday night.

Brady, who represents an area that includes Bloomington, will be the Republican nominee in the race to replace the retiring Secretary of State Jesse White, who has held the office since 1998.

The representative received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald, as well as House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood, Mike Bost and Rodney Davis, among others.

It is not known who he will face in the general election, with former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia duking it out in the Democratic primary.

Milhiser issued a statement following the election, saying that the party needs to work together to help push back against Democrats at all levels of state government.

“We as Republicans need to work together to restore faith in government because Illinois deserves better,” he said. “We must come together and elect strong leaders who will make a positive change for the next generation.”