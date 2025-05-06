Some of the biggest figures in Illinois politics are preparing to leave the scene, paving the way for a seismic shift in the landscape.

Earlier this year it was Sen. Dick Durbin, the minority whip who had served in the august body for decades, that announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, and this week Rep. Jan Schakowsky also announced that her lengthy career in Congress would come to a close.

As a result, politicians are jockeying for position in multiple races, and some new faces could also make their way into the mix to try to compete for open offices.

In Durbin’s case, there are already two contenders that have declared their candidacy, with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton receiving the backing of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Rep. Robin Kelly, who represents parts of Chicago and the city’s south suburbs, has also leapt into the fray, doing so officially on Tuesday.

“I believe everyone has a right to run,” she told NBC Chicago in her first interview since announcing that candidacy. “That’s why I’m running, and I feel like I have what it takes to win.”

Several other candidates could still throw their hats into the ring on the Democratic side, including Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Rep. Lauren Underwood. On the Republican side, Rep. Darin LaHood could potentially seek to become the state’s first GOP senator since former Sen. Mark Kirk was defeated by Duckworth in 2016.

A similar situation is unfolding in Illinois’ 9th Congressional district, with State Sen. Laura Fine announcing her intention to run for the seat. TikTok personality Kat Abughazaleh has already said she intends to run for the seat, doing so before Schakowsky announced she would step aside.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss is also rumored to be among those considering a run for the seat, according to Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

In the background of all the intrigue, Pritzker also has not yet announced whether he will seek a third term as governor, and even if he does, most signs are pointing toward a potential presidential run in 2028, which could further impact the political landscape in the Land of Lincoln.

With all these moving parts, the 2026 election cycle could feature incredible volatility and changeover in the make-up of the state’s political landscape.

“This is something we have probably never seen before, and that will be the number of people running for federal office,” strategist Delmaire Cobb said.

Naturally, running for these offices will not be a cheap endeavor. The Congressional races along could clock in at more than $5 million needed to mount campaigns, and the Senate seat could take even more, especially with Pritzker’s fundraising might involved.

“Elections are incredibly expensive,” Professor Dick Simpson said. “Depending on how they’re contested, it may take a lot more to run. The Senate seat will take $29 million, and perhaps a lot more depending on who the final candidates are.”

Needless to say, Illinoisans will have a tall task getting to know the lay of the land in such a chaotic landscape, but political experts say it represents an uncommon opportunity to participate in meaningful debate and change.

“This is going to be a very interesting election cycle,” Cobb said. “Those of us in the business are ecstatic because it makes for a lot of excitement.”