Suburban elections are right around the corner, and here's what you need to know

It feels like the 2024 election cycle just ended, but municipalities and townships around the state of Illinois will soon head back to the voting booth for another election in coming months.

In the state of Illinois, a variety of local units of government hold elections in odd-numbered years, with primaries occurring in the late winter and consolidated elections in early spring.

The Chicago area is no exception, with dozens of communities holding elections that will ultimately have day-to-day consequences for their residents.

So what offices are on the ballot? When does early voting begin? How are things structured? Here’s a quick look at what to expect in coming weeks and months.

When are the dates of the upcoming elections?

Communities that will require primary elections to determine final candidates for their consolidated ballots will hold those votes on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The consolidated election, during which many communities will vote on key leadership positions, will be held on Tuesday, April 1.

What offices are on the ballots in these elections?

Whereas even-year elections typically see races involving state and federal government, the elections this year will be focused on local units of government.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

That includes cities and villages, but it also includes other entities, such as townships, library districts, school board districts and sanitation districts.

In a few limited communities, there are even referendums and advisory questions that will go onto ballots, giving residents a chance to make their voices heard on issues that directly impact their towns.

What are some of the biggest suburbs that will be voting?

While Chicago will not be holding municipal elections, just about every other major community in the area will be.

That includes Aurora, the state’s second-most populated community, along with Joliet, Naperville, Elgin and Waukegan.

When does early voting begin?

In many communities, early voting will be open for two weeks ahead of the primary and consolidated elections, with early voting beginning in suburban Cook County on Feb. 10 for the primary and March 17 for the general election.

Mail-in ballots will be hitting mailboxes this week, with Thursday marking the opening of mail-in voting for the primary election.

Full information can be found on your local county clerk’s office’s website.

Where can I find information on what will be on my ballot?

Most communities will have limited primaries, as many units of government have non-partisan general elections for municipal elections.

As such, candidate lists are largely being finalized around the area, but we have links below to the county clerk’s office in your area.

Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County