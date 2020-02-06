Illinois

Illinois Lawmakers Override Veto of Aircraft Tax Break

Illinois lawmakers have voted to override a veto by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that protects a tax exemption on aircraft parts.

A 54-1 Senate vote Wednesday followed a unanimous House vote a day earlier. The override forgives $50 million in past-due taxes from private jet manufacturers and extends them to 2024.

Lawmakers approved the tax break in 2010. It expired in 2014 but regulators took no notice and repair outfits did not collect the tax from jet owners.

Godfrey Republican Rep. Monica Bristow says her legislation protects state jobs. A 500-employee manufacturer in her district poured $32 million during the time the tax was supposed to be collected into plant improvements and payroll, she said.

Democrat Pritzker's veto in November said forgiving the past-due taxes was “not the right fiscal decision.”

