Illinois, Indiana Representatives Split on Impeachment

One Illinois Republican, Rep. John Shimkus, did not cast a vote

Elected representatives from both Illinois and Indiana were split on party lines as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday night. 

By a vote of 230-197, the House voted to impeach the president on charges that he abused the power of his office in phone calls with Ukrainian officials, during which we allegedly put pressure on Ukrainian officials to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the former VP’s son Hunter Biden. 

By a vote of 229-198, the House also voted to impeach the president on charges that he obstructed Congress’ investigation into the Ukraine matter. 

One Democratic Congressman, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted yes on the first article and no on the second. 

In Illinois, all 12 Democratic representatives voted in favor of both articles of impeachment against the president, while four of the five Republicans voted against both articles. Rep. John Shimkus did not vote on the articles, as he was out of town for “personal travel commitments,” according to the Effingham Daily News. 

Democrats: 

Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-1) - Yes 

Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-2) - Yes 

Rep. Dan Lipinski (IL-3) - Yes 

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (IL-4) - Yes 

Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-5) - Yes 

Rep. Sean Casten (IL-6) - Yes 

Rep. Danny Davis (IL-7) - Yes 

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) - Yes 

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-9) - Yes 

Rep. Brad Schneider (IL-10) - Yes 

Rep. Bill Foster (IL-11) - Yes 

Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) - Yes 

Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) - Yes 

Republicans: 

Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) - No 

Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13 - No 

Rep. John Shimkus (IL-15) - Did not vote 

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) - No 

Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18) - No 

In Indiana, the state’s representatives in the House were also split among party lines, with Democrats voting yes and Republicans voting no on both articles of impeachment. 

Democrats: 

Rep. Pete Visclosky (IN-1) - Yes 

Rep. Andre Carson (IN-7) - Yes 

Republicans: 

Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN-2) - No 

Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3) - No 

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4) - No 

Rep. Susan Brooks (IN-5) - No 

Rep. Greg Pence (IN-6) - No 

Rep. Larry Bucshon (IN-8) - No 

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-9) - No

