Illinois, Indiana Representatives Split on Impeachment

Elected representatives from both Illinois and Indiana were split on party lines as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

By a vote of 230-197, the House voted to impeach the president on charges that he abused the power of his office in phone calls with Ukrainian officials, during which we allegedly put pressure on Ukrainian officials to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the former VP’s son Hunter Biden.

By a vote of 229-198, the House also voted to impeach the president on charges that he obstructed Congress’ investigation into the Ukraine matter.

One Democratic Congressman, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted yes on the first article and no on the second.

In Illinois, all 12 Democratic representatives voted in favor of both articles of impeachment against the president, while four of the five Republicans voted against both articles. Rep. John Shimkus did not vote on the articles, as he was out of town for “personal travel commitments,” according to the Effingham Daily News.



Democrats:



Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-1) - Yes

Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-2) - Yes

Rep. Dan Lipinski (IL-3) - Yes

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (IL-4) - Yes

Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-5) - Yes

Rep. Sean Casten (IL-6) - Yes

Rep. Danny Davis (IL-7) - Yes

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) - Yes

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-9) - Yes

Rep. Brad Schneider (IL-10) - Yes

Rep. Bill Foster (IL-11) - Yes

Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) - Yes

Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) - Yes



Republicans:

Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) - No

Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13 - No

Rep. John Shimkus (IL-15) - Did not vote

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) - No

Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18) - No



In Indiana, the state’s representatives in the House were also split among party lines, with Democrats voting yes and Republicans voting no on both articles of impeachment.



Democrats:

Rep. Pete Visclosky (IN-1) - Yes

Rep. Andre Carson (IN-7) - Yes



Republicans:

Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN-2) - No

Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3) - No

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4) - No

Rep. Susan Brooks (IN-5) - No

Rep. Greg Pence (IN-6) - No

Rep. Larry Bucshon (IN-8) - No

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-9) - No

