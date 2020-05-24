Illinois House, Senate Pass Bill Allowing Sale of Cocktails for Takeout or Delivery

With bars and restaurants badly hurt by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois legislature delivered some welcome news on Saturday as both the House and Senate voted to authorize carryout and delivery service for mixed drinks.

The legislation will allow bars and restaurants to put the cocktails in tamper-proof containers, and will allow them to either have customers come to their locations to pick up the beverages or to have them delivered to their homes.

Consumers will have to verify that they are at least 21 years of age to make the purchases, according to the bill.

The measure breezed through the Senate by a 56-0 margin, and was passed by the House on a 104-6 vote.

The measure will now head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk, and will take effect immediately if the governor signs the legislation.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the measure also extended liquor licenses for 120 days and delayed license fees for up to six months after restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.