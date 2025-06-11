NOTE: Thursday’s hearing will stream live on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s websites and mobile apps, and will air on NBC’s 24/7 Streaming News channel beginning at 9 a.m. Central time.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be in Washington Thursday to face questions about his state’s immigration policies.

The hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will also feature Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, all of whom will be questioned by lawmakers on immigration issues amid mounting protests in numerous cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

Thursday’s hearing was convened by Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee and has been a frequent critic of so-called “sanctuary city” policies.

“Sanctuary policies only provide sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens,” he said in a statement. “The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota, and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement. The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable.”

Pritzker’s representatives say he plans to push back on the characterization of Illinois’ policies, pointing out that the state’s “Illinois Trust Act” was signed into law by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. They also argue that the statute is complaint with federal law.

“The Illinois Trust Act – which was bipartisan and signed into law by a Republican – is fully compliant with federal law,” a Pritzker spokesperson said in a statement. “Despite the rhetoric of Republicans in Congress, this public safety law ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their jobs well while empowering all members of the public, regardless of immigration status, to feel comfortable calling police officers and emergency services if they are in need of help.”

Pritzker will “discuss his track record on public safety” at the hearing, according to his office.

The TRUST Act, passed during the administration of Pritzker’s predecessor, “generally prohibits” local law enforcement officers from participating in immigration enforcement actions undertaken by the federal government.

There is legal debate over the issue of “sanctuary city” policies, though according to the American Immigration Council the Supreme Court has said immigration enforcement is “the sole duty of the federal government,” and that the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution prevents the government from “compelling” local law enforcement from participating in immigration enforcement.

According to guidance issued by Illinois’ Attorney General, local law enforcement is also prohibited from transferring individuals into the custody of immigration agents or coordinating arrests in public facilities, with the exception of cases in which agents have federal criminal warrants.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave harsh criticism of the policies and tactics of the Trump Administration as members of the National Guard and Marines have been sent in to Los Angeles amid ICE raids and protests.

Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” has similar rules in place, but also ensures services and benefits are available to residents regardless of immigration status. Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke about the ordinance at a Capitol Hill hearing earlier this year.

NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern reported earlier this week that Pritzker had traveled to DC to prep for the hearing with the law firm of Covington and Burling, paying for the consultation out of his own pocket. He also met with Dana Remus, who served as White House attorney under former President Joe Biden.

“While Congressional Republicans are wasting taxpayer dollars all to find out that Illinois has always followed the law, Governor Pritzker is saving Illinois taxpayers by personally paying for the state’s cost of the committee’s inquiry,” a spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

He has also spoken to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Ahern reported.

Pritzker has been a constant critic of Trump during both of his terms in the White House, and has tried to position himself as one of the key progressive roadblocks against the implementation of the president’s policies.

The hearing comes amid increasing pushback against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, with Los Angeles seeing days of protests and occasional instances of overnight looting that led Trump to summon the National Guard against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom filed suit against the administration to force the withdrawal of Guard members, but the president further escalated the presence of troops by sending more than 700 U.S. Marines to the city.

According to Los Angeles police, nearly 400 arrests have been made since Saturday, with the majority reported for failure to obey police orders to disperse, according to the Associated Press.

Demonstrators protested recent ICE activity and immigration policies of the Trump administration in downtown Chicago Tuesday. NBC Chicago's JC Navarrete reports.

Protests have also taken place in other cities, including Chicago, where more than a dozen individuals were detained on Tuesday after clashes with police during a march.

A series of “No Kings Day” protests, aimed to coincide with a planned military parade in Washington, D.C., will be closely monitored on Saturday, with rallies set for Chicago and numerous suburbs.

Chicago police issued a statement Wednesday saying they are ready for any protests that take place.

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."