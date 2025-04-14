Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says he has ‘not decided' about a run for third term

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a big decision to make, and it comes amid continuing speculation over whether he would consider running for president in 2028.

The current decision on the table for the governor is whether to run for a third term in office in 2026, and while it would be a surprise if he didn’t seek another term, he told NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that he remains undecided on the topic.

“I have not decided if I’m running for reelection,” he said.

The question arose as Pritzker revealed he plans to skip this week’s pre-slating meeting with Cook County Democrats as preparations for the 2026 campaign cycle begin. That decision sparked speculation over his political future, but he said that he doesn’t feel skipping the meeting is indicative of a plan not to seek reelection.

“When I did it in the past, it was when I was thinking about running the first time (in the 2018 cycle),” he said.

When Ahern asked Pritzker about the move leaving open the idea of him not running for a third term, he did not dismiss it.

“Well, that’s because that’s a possibility,” he said.

Pritzker has seen his national stock rise in multiple ways, with Illinois taking center stage during the 2024 Democratic National Convention and the governor playing a starring role. He was also on the list of contenders to be former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in that election, and he raised his profile by embarking on an ambitious fundraising tour during the race.

He also has been a frequent and vocal critic of the policies of President Donald Trump, positioning the state as a bulwark against some of the administration’s plans and making no secret of his disagreement with the White House.

Pritzker’s criticism has also attracted the attention of the GOP, with Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, calling on the governor to testify before Congress on the state’s immigration policies.

The governor has not yet decided whether to attend the May 15 hearing, which comes as Democrats will likely be trying to pass a state budget before the end of the legislative session at the end of the month.