Several suburban mayors face tough fights as Illinois elections arrive

The 2025 consolidated Illinois elections are nearly here, and several suburban mayors could be facing tough challenges in their bids to retain office.

The state’s second-largest city will be one of those communities, as incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin seeks a third term in office.

Alderman-at-large John Laesch is opposing Irvin in the consolidated election, and is getting plenty of support from the Democratic Party in the city.

Irvin has received endorsements from several unions and has been instrumental in the construction of the new Hollywood Casino near the Aurora Outlet Mall, but Laesch has been critical of his performance as mayor, arguing that he’s spent too much in city resources on the project.

Orland Park also features a controversial mayor seeking reelection, as incumbent Keith Pekau is seeking a third term. Pekau ran for Congress and was defeated by Rep. Sean Casten in 2022, but has focused his efforts since on retaining office in the suburb. Among his policy platforms is a move to eliminate pensions for all elected officials in the community.

Former trustee Jim Dodge, also a Republican, has blasted Pekau for his performance as mayor, citing concerns about staffing and morale within the police department and criticizing village spending while he’s been in office.

The two used to be friends, but the campaign has become one of the most vicious in the suburbs, with robocalls and accusations of wrongdoing flying, according to the Daily Southtown.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes is not seeking reelection, and there are three candidates on the ballot to replace him in what has become a noteworthy race as uncertainty remains over the future home of the Chicago Bears.

Arlington Heights voters will elect a new mayor on Tuesday, and there’s a big unknown for the village’s next leader: Will the Chicago Bears take over the former Arlington horse race track?

Arlington Heights Trustees Jim Tinaglia and Tom Schwinbeck are on the ballot, along with Chamber of Commerce head Jon Ridler.

Elsewhere, Dolton Trustee Jason House is aiming to win the election to replace incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard, where he’s opposed by independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan. Henyard will also be out as Thornton Township supervisor, with State Sen. Napoleon Harris facing Richard Nolan, Christopher Clark and Nate Fields Jr.

Finally, Kane County voters will be asked whether they want to institute a 0.75% increase in their county sales tax, and voters will also face bond issues in numerous communities around the Chicago area.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and you can find details on what will be on your ballot via the NBC Chicago app.