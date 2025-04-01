Illinois elections 2025: Voting hours, what's on your ballot and more

Illinois voters will cast ballots Tuesday in a series of municipal elections that will decide everything from suburban mayors to tax increases and more.

While the city of Chicago will not be holding elections, many major suburbs like Aurora, Orland Park, Dolton, Waukegan and more will be.

Here’s what you need to know, and how you can find out what’s on your ballot.

What time do polls open and close in Illinois?

Polls on Election Day in Illinois will open at 6 a.m. They will remain open until 7 p.m.

Where do you vote?

Look up your polling place using this tool from the Illinois State Board of Elections.

You can also use this list of all the counties in NBC Chicago’s coverage area to help you out.

Cook County

DeKalb County

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

What’s on the ballot?

Elections at several different levels of municipal government will take place. As a caveat, not all communities will have elections in all areas, and some races will not be contested by different parties.

Municipal:

-Communities will be tasked with voting on their mayors or presidents, as well as offices like clerk and treasurer. Others will get to choose members of their city councils or village boards.

Township:

-At the township level, supervisor elections will take place, with offices like clerk, assessor and highway commissioner also on ballots.

Park District:

-Commissioners on park district boards will also be voted on during the April elections.

Library District:

-Board members and commissioners for library districts will also be on the April ballot.

School Boards:

-Regional and local school board elections will take place during the April election cycle.

Community College Boards:

-Illinois community college boards will also have elections during the upcoming cycle.

Ballot questions and referendums to know

Dozens of suburban communities will face bond issues and tax questions on their ballots, according to the state of Illinois.

Kane County voters will be asked whether to raise their sales tax by .75%.

Some communities, including Bensenville, Maywood and Oglesby, will be asked whether to retain their current systems of municipal government.

River Forest voters will be asked whether to impose term limits on elected officials.

Here's a breakdown of some of the big ballot questions appearing on suburban ballots this Election Day, and how to find more information.

How to find what’s on your ballot by county:

Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

Winnebago County

How to get results

For local races, you can keep track of results here.

For the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election, NBC News and NBC Chicago will provide results Tuesday evening.