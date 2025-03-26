Illinois elections 2025: Key referendums to watch on your ballot

While voters choose local leaders in the upcoming consolidated election, there are a good number of referendums on Illinois ballots as well.

Most of those have to do with raising borrowing limiting rates to pay for roads, schools and other structures, but some communities are also voting on their very forms of municipal government.

One community is even trying to find out if voters want to institute term limits on elected officials.

Here is a recap of some of the more noteworthy referendums, and how to find more information wherever you live in the Chicago area.

Cook County:

Blue Island –

A handful of advisory referendums will be on the ballot, including making Western Avenue a two-way street and limiting the number of gaming cafes within city limits.

Cicero –

Cicero voters will be asked whether the town should increase penalties for violations of noise ordinances, and whether to repeal the town’s requirement that employees of private businesses be immunized against communicable diseases.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Maywood –

Voters will be asked whether to retain their managerial form of municipal government, or if they would prefer to adopt a “strong mayor” form of government.

River Forest –

Term limits are on the ballot in River Forest, limiting the village’s president, clerk and trustees to two four-year terms total beginning in 2027.

Skokie –

Voters will be asked if they want to adopt “ranked choice voting” for mayor, clerk and the board of trustees. Such voting would allow voters to rank candidates based on their preferences.

Several other entities, including Palatine Township, Northfield Park District and School Districts 23, 27 and 28 are asking to either raise borrowing limits or to take out new bonds for construction projects.

A full list of referendums can be found here.

DeKalb County:

Flewellin Memorial Library –

Voters are being asked whether to establish a new library district in DeKalb and Lee counties, with funding of approximately $90,000 to be solicited for the first year of its existence.

Sycamore –

Sycamore voters will be asked if school board members should be elected at-large in DeKalb and Kane counties.

Voters in Kaneland, South Grove Township, and the Shabbona Fire Protection District will all be asked to increase borrowing power for the respective entities.

Full language of the referendums can be found here.

DuPage County:

Bensenville –

Voters will be asked whether Bensenville should retain its managerial form of government, and whether to establish a 1% grocery tax.

Winfield –

Should residents be allowed to own backyard chickens? A referendum will ask voters that question.

Voters in Roselle and in the Westmont Community School District 201 will be asked for new borrowing to finance projects.

More information can be found on the DuPage County Clerk’s website.

Grundy County:

Morris –

Morris Community High School District 101 is requesting $67 million in bonds for a new addition to the school and a host of renovation projects.

Full language of the referendum can be found here.

Kane County:

Countywide –

Should Kane County raise its sales tax rate by .75%?

Sycamore –

Sycamore voters will be asked if school board members should be elected at-large in DeKalb and Kane counties.

Voters in Campton Township, Kaneland School District 302, Kaneville Fire Protection District and others will be asked to approve borrowing for new construction projects.

Full language of proposed referendums can be found here.

Kankakee County:

Voters in Momence will be asked whether to raise their limiting rate to fund fire protection efforts, and Central Community Unit School District voters will be asked whether they should switch to at-large representation instead of district-by-district votes.

Full text of the referendums can be found here.

Kendall County:

Morris –

Morris Community High School District 101 is requesting $67 million in bonds for a new addition to the school and a host of renovation projects.

Lake County:

Voters in Winthrop Harbor will be asked to approve $10 million in school bonds, and Lincolnshire-Riverwoods voters will be asked to approve $25 million in fire protection bonds.

Full language of both referendums can be found here.

LaSalle County:

Oglesby

Voters here will be asked whether to adopt a “managerial form” of municipal government.

Voters in the Waltham Community Consolidated School District will be asked whether to issue nearly $10 million in school construction bonds.

Full language can be found here.

McHenry County:

Voters in Harvard Fire Protection District will be asked to lift the limiting rate to raise an additional $500,000 in funding.

Full language can be found here.

Will County:

In Wesley Township, voters will be asked to raise the limiting rate for road and bridge improvements, and White Oak Library District voters will be asked to raise their limiting rate to fund library projects and renovations.

Full referendum language can be found here.