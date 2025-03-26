On April 1, Illinois elections will be held to determine a wide variety of municipal offices, and voters in Wisconsin will face massive questions at the polls.

Mayoral races in Aurora, Evanston and Waukegan will take center stage in Illinois, while Orland Park residents will face a question over who their village president will be.

In Wisconsin, control of the state’s Supreme Court is at stake, with millions of dollars poured into the race that is seen as a referendum on the early performance of President Donald Trump.

Finally, a series of referendums will be on Illinois ballots, including a series of tax and bond questions and even decisions on how municipal governments are structured in many communities.

Here are some of the biggest races to watch.

Election Day is coming up in Illinois, and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is seeking a third term after losing a bid for governor

Aurora Mayor

Voters in Aurora, Illinois’ second-largest city, will decide their mayoral election on April 1, with Mayor Richard Irvin taking on Alderperson-at-Large John Laesch.

Irvin, who launched a failed bid for Illinois governor in 2022, is seeking a third term in office as mayor, and has been endorsed by the Illinois AFL-CIO, the Daily Herald and several other unions.

Laesch has been critical of Irvin’s efforts to dedicate millions of dollars to moving Hollywood Casino, and has also pledged to support efforts to improve access to public broadband internet and to institute campaign finance reform, according to his website.

Dolton Mayor

Dolton Trustee Jason House won the Democratic primary in the village in February, defeating incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard. He has pledged to implement new standards of transparency and integrity in the village if elected, according to his website.

He will run against Casundra Hopson-Jordan, who has also pledged to provide fresh perspectives after the controversial term of Henyard.

“We just need a change in leadership that’s going to bring the morale back, that’s going to build this community back up, make it a place that’s happy for the people to live at,” she told NBC Chicago’s Regina Waldroup.

Evanston Mayor

Daniel Biss is running for election to a second term in office, pledging to continue work on what he calls his “progressive agenda” that includes action on affordable housing measures, climate action and more, according to his website.

Jeff Boarini retired from a career in corporate media production and consulting, and has pledged to increase transparency in Evanston government, along with emphasizing policies to increase affordability by reducing taxes and increasing efficiency, according to his website.

Orland Park President

Incumbent Keith Pekau is running for his third term in office, pledging to continue attracting jobs and to prioritize infrastructure improvements and improved public safety without resorting to raising property taxes, according to his website.

Jim Dodge is opposing him, and has picked up several labor union endorsements and the backing of the Chicago Tribune’s editorial board. Dodge served in the Illinois National Guard and served in municipal government for decades, and has also pledged to cut taxes. He previously ran for Illinois treasurer in 2018.

Plainfield President

Incumbent President John Argoudelis is facing three challengers in this year’s election, with Kevin Calkins, Margie Bonuchi and Cally Larson all on the ballot.

Calkins is a former village trustee and pilot for American Airlines. Bonuchi is currently serving on the village board as a trustee, as is Larson.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard loses her bid to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for reelection, but vows to fight on, as Regina Waldroup reports.

Thornton Township Supervisor

State Sen. Napoleon Harris was named the Democratic Party’s nominee for township supervisor over Henyard, and will face opposition from Reform Party candidate Chris Clark and independent Nate Fields Jr. in the consolidated election.

Waukegan Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Ann Taylor is running for another term in office, and she is opposed by former Mayor Sam Cunningham, running on the Democratic ticket.

Republican Harold Beadling is also on the ballot, along with independent candidate Keith Turner.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat

With Justice Ann Walsh Bradley retiring, Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel are running against one another in a race that will determine the ideological makeup of the seven-justice court.

Currently the court is leaning toward the liberal side of the aisle, and Judge Susan Crawford, who currently sits on the Dane County Circuit Court, has been endorsed by the state’s Democratic Party. She has received financial support from the party, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker among those helping to fund the race.

Republicans see a potential opportunity to turn the court majority toward conservative thinking, with Elon Musk donating millions of dollars to the party to aid the candidacy of Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, who previously served as the state’s attorney general.

You can find more information about the ins and outs of the race via the Associated Press.

Wisconsin Voter ID Amendment

Wisconsin voters will also face a question about whether to amend the state’s constitution to include requirements for photo ID to cast ballots in elections.

Supporters of the measure cite the need for stronger policies related to using voter ID in elections, while critics point to measures already on the books, while also arguing that such requirements would be harder to remove or alter if they were enshrined in the constitution.

Other Issues to Watch

Dozens of suburban communities will face bond issues and tax questions on their ballots, according to the state of Illinois.

Notably, Kane County voters will be asked whether to raise their sales tax by .75%.

Some communities, including Bensenville, Maywood and Oglesby, will be asked whether to retain their current systems of municipal government.

River Forest voters will be asked whether to impose term limits on elected officials.