If you’re planning to visit a DMV location in Illinois, in all likelihood the hours will be changing starting next week.

According to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office, hours at most DMV locations throughout the state will shift up by a half hour, with locations opening at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. during the week.

Closing times will also be moved up by a half hour to 5 p.m., according to officials.

“Since Day One, our priority has been to provide the best possible DMV experience and service to our customers,” Giannoulias said. “We listened to feedback and analyzed the data to determine when our customers need us most. As a result, we’re adjusting our hours to align our operations with their busy schedules so they can conveniently access services without disrupting their routine.”

Locations with Saturday hours will also shift their open times from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

A handful of DMV’s will retain their same hours, with Orland Township remaining open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.

According to a press release, data analysis showed a greater demand for DMV services during the morning hours than evening hours, leading to the decision to shift opening times at most locations.

A full list of information about the changed hours can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.