Illinois Counties Seek Election Judges for November Vote: Here's How to Apply

Election Day may still be two months away, but counties across Illinois are opening up applications for individuals interested in serving as judges at polling places this November.

From Chicago to Kankakee County and everywhere in between, county clerks’ offices are putting forward applications for those interested in helping to serve their communities in the critical role, ensuring that this November’s election goes smoothly.

In most precincts, judges are tasked with checking voters into polling places, providing assistance to voters who need it, and keeping ballots secure during Election Day. Most judges are also required to stay after polls close to tally ballots and to clean up equipment used during the day.

Under Illinois law, judges must complete a training course within the preceding six months in order to serve. Training course length varies by county.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Judges typically have to be U.S. citizens and registered voters within the counties that they are serving in. They also typically are required to be able to speak, read and write in English, with many communities seeking bilingual judges to assist those who speak other languages.

High school and college students can also qualify to be election judges in many counties. More information on those opportunities

Here are the base pay rates by county, as well as links to information on how to apply for the positions:

Chicago –

Election judges are paid up to $230, and election coordinators can make up to $450. More information can be found on the city’s Board of Elections website.

Cook County –

Applications are now open for election judges and for equipment managers.

DeKalb County –

Judges are paid $110 for their work on Election Day, and also receive a $40 payment for attending a training course.

Applications are now open on the clerk's website.

DuPage County –

In DuPage County, judges are paid a flat $130 for their work on Election Day, but additional payments are also offered for training classes and for those judges who take on additional responsibilities, including picking up and dropping off supplies.

More information and applications can be found here.

Grundy County –

Judges receive $140 for working on Election Day, and a $40 check for completing training. Applications are now open.

Kane County –

Judges are paid a flat $200 for completing training and for working on Election Day. More information can be found on the county clerk's website.

Kankakee County –

Judges are paid $160 for working Election Day and for completing a training course. An additional $25 payment is available to judges who train to assist those with disabilities at their respective polling place.

Applications are now open.

Kendall County –

Judges receive $150 in compensation for their certification class and for working on Election Day. Applications are now available.

Lake County –

There are four different positions available at Lake County polling places. Check-in and ballot issue judges receive payments of $140, and must go through a basic training course.

Ballot box judges are paid $180, but must go through additional training and must be available to pick up materials on the Sunday prior to, and set them up the Monday prior to, the election.

Voter services judges must also go through specialized training, and are paid $170.

Applications are now open.

LaSalle County –

Judges who attend training, pass a test and work on Election Day are paid $160. Payment is reduced for not attending training, or for not passing the final test.

Applications are now open.

McHenry County –

Judges in McHenry County are required to attend a training session and must help with teardown procedures after the election concludes. Those judges are paid $160.

Technical judges must attend three hours of training, and will be required to be on-hand for equipment delivery and set-up on Monday ahead of the election. Payment for this position is $300.

Applications are now available.

Will County –

Judges will be paid $90 for working the election and $60 for completing training.

Extra responsibilities can also earn extra pay for judges, according to officials. Applications are now open.