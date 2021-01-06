Illinois Congresswoman Says ‘Hitler Was Right on One Thing'

A newly-sworn in congresswoman from southern Illinois quoted Adolf Hitler as she spoke outside the U.S. Capitol, saying the German Nazi leader "was right on one thing."

Rep. Mary Miller was speaking at a rally in Washington, D.C. when a Twitter user posted video Tuesday showing a portion of her speech.

"If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle," Miller is heard saying in the footage. "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called Miller's remarks "unfathomable and disgusting."

"Hitler got nothing right," Pritzker said during an unrelated press conference. "This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics."

Miller handily won the November race for the open 15th District seat vacated by retiring Rep. John Shimkus and was sworn into office Sunday. She received support from President Donald Trump during her campaign and vowed to stand with the president by "objecting to the tainted election results on January 6th."

Miller and the Illinois Republican Party did not immediately respond to requests for comment surrounding the remarks.