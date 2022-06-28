Thomas DeVore Earns Republican Nomination in Attorney General Race

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expected to face Republican challenger Thomas DeVore in the November general election after Steve Kim conceded the primary race on Tuesday night.

Raoul, who was elected to the state’s top law enforcement position after former Attorney General Lisa Madigan opted not to seek reelection in 2018, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

DeVore has developed a reputation for taking on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in court, suing him over the state’s school mask mandate. He also filed suit against school districts that sought to mandate COVID vaccination among teachers.

He also filed suit against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after her administration mandated COVID vaccines for city employees.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

DeVore’s campaign was based around defense of the Second Amendment and stringent ethics reform, according to his website.

Kim gained his reputation as a civil rights lawyer, and also served as a trustee in Northfield Township. He also served in the U.S. State Department in Iraq.

DeVore and Raoul will face off in the November general election, which is set to take place Nov. 8.