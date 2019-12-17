Hundreds Gather for Rally Ahead of Trump Impeachment Vote

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Chicago’s Federal Plaza Tuesday ahead of a House of Representatives vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The protest is one of more than 500 taking place across the nation, according to organizers of the “Nobody is Above The Law” rally.

“The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds President Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections,” event organizers said.

Another rally drew in large crowds in Evanston at Fountain Square. Streets around the area were temporarily closed, police said.

The House will likely vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday after an Associated Press report found that a majority of lawmakers planned to vote in favor of the two articles.

House Democrats are accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and the House Judiciary Committee last week approved articles of impeachment against the president.

If the articles are approved, it would be just the third time in the history of the nation that a sitting president has been impeached.

President Trump has long condemned the impeachment inquiry, calling it an “abuse of power” by lawmakers.

In a five-page letter released Tuesday, the president criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats for their actions during the proceedings.

“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House,” the president said. “This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers.”

