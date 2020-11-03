Election 2020

How to Register to Vote on Election Day in Illinois

If you're not registered yet, you can take advantage of grace period registration through Nov. 3

Let's start with the first step. Are you registered to vote in Illinois? If you're not sure, you can check here by entering your name, address and birth date.

To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day and not serving a sentence in a penal institution because of a criminal conviction.

If you're not registered yet, you can take advantage of grace period registration through Nov. 3 in person at any early voting location in your jurisdiction or at your polling place on Election Day.

To do so, you have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address (like a utility bill), and be prepared to cast your ballot at the same time. If you've moved since the last time you voted, you can also use grace period registration to update your registration to your current address.

A full list of locations where you can take advantage of grace period registration can be found here.

