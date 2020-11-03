Election 2020

How to Get Live Election Results for Illinois This Election Day

For a complete list of results, check the NBC Chicago app and website homepages as polls close

Voters across the country, including in Illinois, are casting their ballots in an election unlike any other, ultimately deciding who will be the next president of the United States, among several races.

As each vote is counted, you can see live results on and after Election Day on the NBC Chicago app and website. 

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

With complete coverage both online and on television, the app and website will house live, updated election results for voters to watch Tuesday evening. 

Live coverage can be watched online, and streamed live on Roku and Peacock, beginning at 7 p.m., with on-air coverage beginning at 10 p.m.

For a complete list of results, check the NBC Chicago app and website homepages as polls close. 

