Consolidated elections are taking place across Illinois on Tuesday, with some of the state's biggest communities casting ballots.

Voters in Aurora and Waukegan will both vote in mayoral elections, while voters in Joliet and Naperville will also cast ballots as part of the final election until the 2026 cycle.

So how can you find election results? Here’s a list of links for voters to check out.

Cook County

Voters in dozens of Cook County communities will vote in elections, with several referendums on the ballot as well. Three candidates are running for president of Arlington Heights, with potentially significant consequences for the future of the Chicago Bears.

Dolton will also elect a new mayor, and incumbent Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau is facing Alderman-at-Large Jim Dodge.

You can find the latest election results on the Cook County Clerk’s website.

DeKalb County

Voters in DeKalb have a mayoral race on the ballot, while Sycamore voters will also have a referendum to decide upon.

You can get the latest election results here.

DuPage County

DuPage County voters will cast ballots in numerous elections, with the Aurora mayoral election on the ballot, and Bensenville voters facing an advisory question on a new grocery tax.

All vote results will be posted to the county’s website.

Grundy County

You can find countywide election results for trustee and school board races and more here.

Kane County

Aurora mayoral voters will also cast ballots in Kane County, while voters in Bensenville will be asked about a variety of topics, including whether to keep their managerial form of municipal government.

Those results can be found on the Kane County Clerk’s website.

Kankakee County

Voters in Bourbonnais and Kankakee will cast ballots in mayoral races, while Momence voters will be asked about increasing the borrowing power of their fire department.

Results will be posted on the Kankakee County Clerk's website.

Kendall County:

Aurora voters are choosing a new mayor, among a slew of other races in the county. You can get the latest results here.

Lake County

Voters in Waukegan and North Chicago will cast ballots for mayor, among other intriguing races.

Vote results can be found on the Lake County Clerk’s Office.

LaSalle County

Election results for LaSalle County will be posted after 7 p.m. on the county clerk's website.

McHenry County

Voters in Hebron will have a three-way race for village president, with several communities featuring key referendum votes.

Results will be posted on the McHenry County Clerk’s Office’s website.

Will County

Some Aurora voters are located in Will County, so their votes will be tabulated on the clerk’s website. The Orland Park presidential race has also captured a ton of attention in this election cycle.

Joliet voters will cast ballots in a city council race, and communities like Lockport will also vote for mayor.

Those votes can all be found on the clerk’s website.