How to Find Your Chicago-Area Polling Place for the Illinois Primary Election

Planning to vote in Illinois' primary election on June 28? If so, do you know where?

If you want to cast your ballot early, you can do so every day through June 27, the day before election day. If your county offers multiple early voting locations, you can pick whichever one is most convenient for you.

But if you prefer to vote on election day itself, you'll want to know your designated polling place. To find out where that is, click the name of your county (or city, if you live in Chicago) to go to your local election authority's website.

You're not required to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law, but it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address or anything else arise during the voting process.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Chicago

Suburban Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County