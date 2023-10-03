How Illinois lawmakers voted on Kevin McCarthy's ouster as speaker

In an historic vote, the House of Representative has ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position on Tuesday afternoon.

The vote is the first in American history, leaving Republicans to figure out their next leader in the body as negotiations over funding of the government and a slew of other issues still loom.

House Democrats unanimously voted to oust McCarthy, while eight Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, voted to boot him.

Here is how Illinois’ lawmakers voted on the issue. Yes votes indicate a desire to oust McCarthy, while no votes would keep him in the role.

1st District Rep. Jonathan Jackson: Yes

2nd District Rep. Robin Kelly: Yes

3rd District Rep. Delia Ramirez: Yes

4th District Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia: Yes

5th District Rep. Mike Quigley: Yes

6th District Rep. Sean Casten: Yes

7th District Rep. Danny Davis: Yes

8th District Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Yes

9th District Rep. Jan Schakowsky: Yes

10th District Rep. Brad Schneider: Yes

11th District Rep. Bill Foster: Yes

12th District Rep. Mike Bost: No

13th District Rep. Nikki Budzinski: Yes

14th District Rep. Lauren Underwood: Yes

15th District Rep. Mary Miller: No

16th District Rep. Darrin LaHood: No

17th District Rep. Eric Sorensen: Yes