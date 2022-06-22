How Can You Find What Congressional District You Live In? These Tools Will Show You

Every 10 years, the United States Census gives a new accounting of where residents live in the country, and as a result, Congressional maps get redrawn and put people into new districts.

New Congressional maps in Illinois left some districts relatively intact, but several members of Congress are now going up against one another in primary races, and several lawmakers are running to represent new areas.

So how do you know which district you now live in?

There are a few different tools that you can use to help.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For starters, you can use this tool from NBC 5 and Telemundo, which allows you to input your address and to find out which races will be on your ballot in June, including which Congressional race you will be voting in:

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois ballot in the 2022 primary election.

The House of Representatives also https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representativehas its own tool, which lets constituents put in their ZIP codes to find out which Congressional race they will be voting in. If more than one member of Congress represents your community, then you can input your address to provide for a more exact

For a complete guide to voting in the Illinois Primary election click here.