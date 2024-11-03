Here's why most schools in Illinois are closed on Election Day?

As voters head to the polls on Election Day, some schools will still be in session. However, most students at Illinois public schools will have the day off.

Election Day is an official state holiday for the 2024 election season, under provisions of an amendment to Illinois’ school code. As a result, children in K-12 public schools will not be required to attend classes.

The law also states that any school that doesn’t have instruction on Election Day can be used by local authorities as a polling place.

In addition to public schools, courthouses and other local and state government facilities, including Secretary of State’s Driver’s Services facilities, will also be closed on Election Day.

Private schools are not included in the terms of the legislation, meaning that students in those institutions may still have class on Tuesday. Universities are also not included, with students in the University of Illinois system still having classes on Election Day.

Efforts have arisen in the past to make Election Day a federal holiday, but they have not been successful thus far. As a result, many banks, federal facilities including courthouses, and most businesses will be open on Tuesday, according to officials.