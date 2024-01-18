Here's who's on the ballot in the 2024 Illinois presidential primary

We are just about two months away from the Illinois presidential primary, with delegates at stake for both Republicans and Democrats as they seek to identify their party’s nominees for the highest office in the land.

For Democrats, President Joe Biden is the frontrunner in the election, and he will lead a field of four total candidates in Illinois this spring. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is believed to be the favorite as he tries to secure a rematch of the 2020 race and to attempt to ultimately become the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland.

Here is a full listing of candidates on the ballot in the presidential primaries.

Democrats:

In all, there are four Democratic candidates on the ballot for the primary in Illinois, with five Republican candidates on the ballot in the GOP race.

Here is a breakdown of each of the candidates, as well as links to their official campaign pages.

President Joe Biden will seek a second term in office, and while the incumbent hasn’t posted a list of legislative priorities on his website, earlier reporting has shed light on what he will seek to achieve if he’s reelected.

According to The Associated Press, Biden’s campaign will focus on preserving voting rights, preserving access to abortion, and pursuing programs that will aim to provide economic relief to the nation’s middle class.

Joining Biden on the Democratic ballot are three challengers, including entrepreneur Frankie Lozada. According to his campaign website, Lozada will leverage experience working with asylum-seekers at the U.S. border to inform a strategy of comprehensive immigration reform. He will also aim to expand opportunities for minority business owners and homeowners, among other priorities.

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is also running for president, citing his ability to work in a bipartisan fashion with both Democrats and Republicans while in Congress. His focuses would be improving access to housing, pursuing a Medicare for All healthcare plan, and to provide tuition-free college and vocational training.

Author Marianne Williamson, who launched an unsuccessful bid for president in 2020, is also running for office again in this election. Her campaign website includes extensive plans for combating climate change, spearheading new protections for children in the United States, and launching a massive plan to overhaul the healthcare system in the United States, focusing on root causes of health issues while also providing treatment options for all Americans.

Republicans

Highlighting the list of Republican contenders is former President Donald Trump, who won the Iowa caucus and is widely viewed as the frontrunner in the race.

Trump has indicated he would position thousands of federal troops along the U.S.-Mexico border to stem the tide of crossings, while also reimposing a travel ban from Muslim-majority countries and seek ways to end birthright citizenship, according to the Associated Press.

Trump would also seek to impose tariffs on foreign-produced goods, ramp up drilling on public land and to terminate the Department of Education, among other priorities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the contenders seeking to upset Trump in the primary, focusing on addressing the U.S. relationship with China and working to strengthen the country’s economic footing while also pursuing other conservative aims, according to his website.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley will focus on improving operating conditions for the U.S. military, working to combat inflation and to encourage parental control and choice in the education system, among other priorities.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group in Texas, is also on the ballot in Illinois, with his website touting a plan to balance the federal budget within the next seven years. His website also includes plan to increase competition in the healthcare sphere, to expand the use of nuclear energy to help lessen dependence on oil and natural gas, and to secure the border and to expedite immigration proceedings to help reduce backlogs currently plaguing the system.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s name will appear on the ballot, but he dropped out of the race shortly before the Iowa caucus.

The Illinois presidential primary will take place on March 19, 2024. Democrats will have roughly 147 pledged delegates up for grabs in the state, along with more than two dozen “super-delegates,” with proportional assignment of delegates based on the results.

Delegates in Illinois will be winner-take-all for Republicans, with an estimated 64 delegates.