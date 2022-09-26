Here's Who is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2022 Election

One of the most contentious races in the 2022 general election will decide Illinois’ next governor, as incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey.

Earlier this year, Bailey bested a crowded Republican field, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and attorney Jesse Sullivan, and Pritzker coasted to victory in the Democratic primary as he seeks a second term in office.

Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell

Bailey is a state senator in Illinois’ 55th district. The Xenia-native operates a farm and several other businesses, and was previously a state representative in the 109th district.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trussell, a Chicago-native who now lives in DuPage County, hosted a conservative-leaning radio talk show for seven years.

You can find the Bailey/Trussell campaign website here.

JB Pritzker/Juliana Stratton

Pritzker was elected governor in 2018, defeating Bruce Rauner in the general election. Prior to ascending to office, Pritzker started several venture capital and investment startups, and his family owns the Hyatt hotel chain.

Born and raised in Chicago, Stratton graduated from the University of Illinois and got her law degree from DePaul. She previously served as a member of the Illinois General Assembly from 2017 to 2019 before being elected lieutenant governor.

You can find the Pritzker/Stratton website here.