Here's when Illinois' next election will take place

While many states are gearing up for elections on Tuesday, Illinois’ attention is turned toward the primary calendar, with another vote coming up in just over four months.

Illinois will not be among the first states to cast ballots in the 2024 election cycle, but it will share a date with at least four other states in the primary calendar.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Illinois’ primary elections for both Democrats and Republicans will take place on March 19, 2024.

Arizona, Florida, Kansas and Ohio will all hold their primaries on that date, and Pennsylvania is currently exploring moving their primary to March 19 as well, according to reports.

In terms of what will be on the ballot, the presidential primaries for both parties will take center stage, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump the current favorites to secure nominations in the two parties.

While this is an off-year in the Senate election calendar, all 17 members of Illinois’ House of Representatives delegation will be up for reelection, and will face primary tests on March 19.

All members of the Illinois House will also be on the ballot for their primaries, as will 20 of the state’s 59 state senators.

Following the primaries, Illinois’ next election will come on Nov. 5, 2024.