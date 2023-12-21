Here are the new Illinois laws impacting employee rights in 2024

More than 300 new laws will take effect in 2024 in Illinois, and there are several that will directly impact employee benefits and rights.

Several laws pertain to receiving leave, both paid and unpaid. In fact, SB 0280 will require most employers in the state to provide employees with at least five days of paid leave per year starting in 2024, which can be used for any reason.

Another bill, HB 3516, seeks to encourage organ donation by providing up to 10 days of paid leave per year for employees who serve as organ donors.

Interference with picket lines will also be punishable under Illinois law beginning in 2024, with such interference now classified as a Class A misdemeanor under HB 3396.

While the law was passed years ago, the state’s minimum wage will once again go up, this time to $14 per hour beginning on Jan. 1. The minimum wage will rise to $15 in 2025, the final legislated increase in the wage at this time.

Here are some of the other laws that will impact Illinois employees in 2024.

HB 2068: All employers with 50 or more employees, and that are located within one mile of regularly-scheduled transit service, will be required to allow eligible employees to exclude public transit costs from their taxable wages.

Nearly all workers in the state of Illinois will soon officially be guaranteed at least one week of paid leave, under legislation signed Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. NBC 5’s Kate Chappell has the details.

HB 2493: All employees in Illinois will be allowed up to two weeks of unpaid leave in the event a family or household member is killed in a crime of violence.

HB 2907: No award of monetary damages shall be granted to employers in labor disputes, aside from those dedicated to damage done to an employer’s property as a result of conduct prohibited by law.

HB 3301: Independent contractors are now included in the definition of “newly hired employees” for purposes of the Unemployment Insurance Act.

HB 3396: Any person who performs an action with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding a picket or other demonstrations or protests, or who places any object in the public way for such purpose, shall be subject to a Class A misdemeanor, with a minimum fine of $500.

HB 3491: Any laborer, worker or mechanic employed by a contractor or subcontractor and is paid in a sum less than the prevailing wage rate for work performed on a project has a right to legal action for whatever difference in salary there may be.

HB 3516: Employees are permitted up to 10 days of paid leave in a 12-month period to serve as an organ donor.

HB 3733: Employers shall email or mail copies of requested records to employees. Employers with remote workers shall provide specified information by email, or conspicuously post it on their website or an intranet site.

HB 3751: Non-citizens who are legally allowed to work in the U.S. will now be eligible to become police officers.

SB 0280: Most employers in Illinois will be required to provide covered employees with at least five days of paid leave per year.

SB 2034: Workers at companies with more than 250 employees are eligible for up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave if their child dies by suicide or homicide. Small employers of at least 50 people must allow for up to six weeks of unpaid leave. Leave must be completed within one year.