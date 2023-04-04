Here Are The Latest Chicago City Council Runoff Election Results

While most of the attention Tuesday night will be paid to the results of the Chicago mayoral election, there are also 14 City Council races that will be contested.

A total of six incumbent members of the City Council are facing runoffs, including three Lightfoot-appointees, with Alds. Nicole Lee, Timmy Knudsen and Monique Scott all fighting to earn a full four-year term.

The eight other races involve candidates vying to fill open seats.

Here are the latest election results from each of the 14 City Council races that are taking place Tuesday, and you can also find up-to-date results on the Board of Elections' page.

4th Ward:

In the race to replace Ald. Sophia King, Lamont Robinson holds a comfortable lead over Prentice Butler with 85.71% of precincts reporting.

5th Ward:

A tight race is unfolding in Ald. Leslie Hairston’s ward, with Desmon Yancy leading Tina Hone by just over 300 votes with 88% of precincts reporting.

6th Ward:

William Hall is leading Richard Wooten by more than 1,400 votes with 81.48% of precincts reporting.

10th Ward:

Peter Chico holds a strong lead over Ana Guajardo with 72% of precincts in, leading by more than 1,500 votes.

11th Ward:

Ald. Nicole Lee appears to be heading toward a full term in office, leading Tony Ciaravino by a substantial margin. She has declared victory in the race.

21st Ward:

One of the tightest races on the board has Ronnie Mosley leading Cornell Dantzler by just 335 votes.

24th Ward:

Ald. Monique Scott could also be headed toward a full term in office, as she leads Creative Scott by more than 1,700 votes with 80% of precincts reporting.

29th Ward:

Ald. Chris Taliaferro will need to mount a comeback to keep his seat, as he trails CB Johnson by 110 votes with 75% of precincts in.

30th Ward:

Ruth Cruz is leading Jessica Gutierrez by nearly 300 votes after all 100% of precincts reported, but mail-in ballots still need to be counted.

36th Ward:

Ald. Gil Villegas is holding a lead of just under 1,300 votes over Lori Torres Whitt with 85.2% of precincts reporting.

43rd Ward:

Ald. Timmy Knudsen is holding a lead of just over 500 votes over Brian Comer with 95.65% of precincts reporting.

45th Ward:

It appears that Ald. Jim Gardiner will turn away a challenge from Megan Mathias, as he leads by nearly 1,700 votes with all precincts reporting.

46th Ward:

Angela Clay appears poised to take down the race, with Kim Walz trailing by nearly 1,500 votes.

48th Ward:

Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth holds a lead of just 63 votes over Joe Dunne with 94.29% of precincts reporting.