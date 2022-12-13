Here Are the Dates for Chicago's 2023 Municipal Elections

It feels like the 2022 midterm elections just took place, but the 2023 Chicago municipal election is just around the corner, and voters will likely have to head to their polling places twice in the coming months.

That is because the city of Chicago uses a “runoff system” to conduct its elections, which occur every four years.

Here’s how things will break down early next year:

Feb. 28 – Municipal General Election

Voters will cast ballots for citywide offices in this election, voting on the city’s mayor, city clerk, and treasurer.

They will also cast ballots in their respective wards, with all 50 seats on the Chicago City Council up for grabs.

Finally, voters will also choose candidates in the newly-created police district councils in this election.

Apr. 4 – Municipal Runoff and Supplementary Elections

This election will see significantly-smaller fields in a variety of races. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the Feb. 28 election in any race, then the top-two vote getters will advance to a runoff election that will take place on this date.

With 11 candidates currently on the ballot for Chicago mayor, it is widely assumed that there will be a runoff for the third consecutive election cycle. In 2015, Rahm Emanuel won reelection in a runoff as he defeated Jesús “Chuy” García, and in 2019, current Mayor Lori Lightfoot won election to office when she defeated Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

While the city clerk and treasurer’s races will be decided on Feb. 28, as Anna Valencia and Melissa Conyears-Ervin are both running unopposed, numerous aldermanic races could also go to runoffs due to the sheer number of candidates and the number of sitting City Council members that are not seeking reelection.

Early voting and mail-in balloting will be available for both elections, and residents can learn more about their voting options on the Chicago Board of Elections website.