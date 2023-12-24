Here are 50 new Illinois laws hitting the books in 2024

The start of the new year is rapidly approaching, and with it comes dozens of new laws that will hit the books in the state of Illinois.

According to a search of the Illinois General Assembly’s website, at least 318 laws have an effective date of Jan. 1, but of those, which ones could have the biggest impacts on the lives of state residents?

To help answer that question, we have compiled a list of 50 of the state’s new laws, which run the gamut from consumer protection to child welfare to addressing climate change and much, much more.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In the days to come, we will do deeper dives on many of these subjects, and the new laws that will impact the state in the new year, but for now, here is our list of the biggest changes coming to Illinois in 2024.

HB 1155: A person, surviving spouse or next of kin for any person who is injured or killed by a person under the age of 18 who is impaired by drugs or alcohol is eligible to pursue legal damages from a person who willfully supplied, or willfully allowed consumption of, drugs or alcohol to the minor in question.

HB 1190: The owner and operator of underground natural gas storage facilities are responsible for specified action in the event of a “verified facility release” of gas or other chemicals.

HB 1199: October will be designated as Italian-American Heritage Month in Illinois.

Nearly all workers in the state of Illinois will soon officially be guaranteed at least one week of paid leave, under legislation signed Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. NBC 5’s Kate Chappell has the details.

HB 1342: A massive transit bill, the law will explore expanded reduced-fare service, require transit agencies to purchase emission-free buses, and will provide free transit to victims of domestic violence.

HB 1399: This law penalizes those incarcerated in penal institutions for “lewd sexual displays.”

HB 1541: If gas or electricity is used as the only source of space cooling, then a utility may not terminate service on any day where the forecast includes temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer, or any day preceding a holiday or weekend when the NWS forecast includes temperatures of 90 degrees or above.

HB 2094: All marketing materials from mortgage companies not connected to a homeowner’s mortgage company must comply with specified requirements, so as not to mislead consumers.

HB 2123: The “Digital Forgeries Act” holds that individuals have rights to legal recourse if they are the target of “deep fakes,” or digitally-altered sexual images.

HB 2245: Cook County (or any county that exceeds three million residents) will be required to establish a vehicle theft hotline to facilitate the location of stolen vehicles.

HB 2269: All estate-planning documents must be able to be prepared electronically. Previously, only wills were included.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias testified on Capitol Hill as the state implements a prohibition on book bans. Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern has the story.

HB 2389: No vehicle shall be stopped or searched by law enforcement solely because of a violation of driving with any object placed or suspended between the driver and front windshield, rear windshield, side wings, or side windows.

HB 2431: Videoconferencing while driving will now be prohibited.

HB 2493: All employees in Illinois will be allowed up to two weeks of unpaid leave in the event a family or household member is killed in a crime of violence.

HB 2500: Animal control facilities may not charge an adoption fee for dogs or cats if the person presents a valid ID or Illinois Person with a disability card with the word “veteran” printed on its face.

HB 2503: Any person who requires a course not offered by their local community college may take that course at another community college and pay in-district fees and tuitions.

HB 2519: Hospitals must provide information and materials to voluntarily donate milk to nonprofit milk banks. Those materials must be provided to parents of newborn children upon discharge from the hospital.

HB 2531: The Department of Transportation must establish a process for prequalification for business bids to participate in the construction of a South Suburban Airport.

HB 2719: Hospitals will be legally required to screen patients for eligibility for public financial assistance before sending them to collections. Hospitals will also be required to refer patients to free, unbiased resources if immigration-related concerns arise.

HB 2789: In order to be eligible for state grants, a public library or library system shall develop a written policy prohibiting the practice of banning books. Alternatively, libraries may adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights.

A pilot program at Cook County Jail aims to help one of the obstacles people often face after being released. NBC 5’s Marion Brooks reports.

HB 2799: Insurance providers cannot have a higher standard of clinical evidence for the coverage of proton beam therapy than other types of radiation therapy treatments for cancer.

HB 2954: The Civil Liability for Doxing Act provides that an individual who engages in “doxing” can be subject to civil damages in addition to criminal liability.

HB 3087: The Director of Agriculture may declare a temporary halt on the sale, movement or exhibition of certain types of animals to prevent the spread of disease in the state. Such declarations can be made in increments of 30 days.

HB 3140: The “End Youth Solitary Confinement Act” prohibits the use of room confinement for discipline, punishment, and retaliation, or any reason other than as a temporary response to a juvenile’s behavior that poses a serious or immediate risk of physical harm.

HB 3203: Pharmacists may sell fentanyl test stripes over the counter. Test strips may also be distributed by county health departments.

HB 3345: Illinois Identification Cards must be provided within 45 days to individuals who have been discharged from incarceration.

HB 3396: Any person who performs an action with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding a picket or other demonstrations or protests, or who places any object in the public way for such purpose, shall be subject to a Class A misdemeanor, with a minimum fine of $500.

HB 3491: Any laborer, worker or mechanic employed by a contractor or subcontractor and is paid in a sum less than the prevailing wage rate for work performed on a project has a right to legal action for whatever difference in salary there may be.

HB 3559: A school building’s emergency and crisis response plan must include a plan for law enforcement to rapidly enter a school building in the event of an emergency.

HB 3592: In situations of alleged sexual abuse, witnesses who are under the age of 18 shall only be questioned by a hearing officer, rather than by the teacher accused of misconduct, or a representative of that teacher.

HB 3699: Department of Employment Security must work with Department of Healthcare and Family Services to identify employment opportunities in the state for persons who are in arrears on their child support obligations.

HB 3707: The Commerce Commission shall publish all consumer complaints against any towing company on its website.

HB 3751: Non-citizens who are legally allowed to work in the U.S. will now be eligible to become police officers.

HB 3808: Streaming services are not required to pay ‘franchise fees’ to local governments for utility lines owned, operated and paid for by cable companies. The change was instituted to prevent consumers from being charged franchise fees for streaming services.

HB 3924: Schools shall provide instruction on the dangers of fentanyl to students in grades 9-12.

“I am tired of the right wing twisting things,” he said. “They put it on Facebook, they tell lies. There are people out there that think we’re just allowing anybody to become a police officer. That’s just not accurate.”

HB 3932: Students in grades 9-through-12 shall be educated on allergen safety, including ways of recognizing symptoms and signs of an allergic reaction, and steps to take to prevent exposure to allergens, and how to safely administer epinephrine.

HB 3957: Manufacturers and wholesale drug distributors will be required to abstain from price gouging in the sale of essential off-patent and generic drugs.

SB 0040: New single-family homes and newly constructed or renovated multi-unit residential buildings that have parking spaces must provide at least one electric vehicle-capable parking space for each residential unit. The law does not require developers or builders to install or run wire or cable for such charging stations, but requires them to construct buildings in a such a way as to allow for the installation of charging stations.

SB 0208: Nearly all Illinois employees will now be eligible for a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year. Employers can offer more if they choose to do so.

SB 0328: Any person or company that sells products or services that include automatic renewal must disclose the renewal terms clearly and conspicuously before the agreement is signed. They also may not charge credit or debit cards or payment mechanisms without first obtaining the consumer’s consent to the renewal offer terms. They must also make it clear how to cancel the automatic renewal before an agreement can be signed.

SB 1463: Fees and fines can no longer be assessed in Illinois to individuals under the age of 18, except for traffic tickets, boating or fishing violations, or municipal ordinance violations.

SB 1526: The Department of Transportation must develop a mobile app that provides motorists with updated travel conditions.

SB 1563: By March 1, the Illinois EPA must have available information on microplastics and their effects on aquatic life and human health. The EPA must also provide information on regulatory action taken to address microplastics. By Oct. 1, the agency will be required to submit a report to the General Assembly and the governor.

SB 1623: Creates the Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force. Requires that task force to develop a plan to connect existing local projects and new projects to create a cohesive statewide history of the Underground Railroad in Illinois while creating educational and tourism opportunities. That task force must submit a report by July 1, 2024.

SB 1709: The Department of Human resources shall partner with the Board of Education to provide technical assistance for the provision of mental health care during school days with the goal of increasing availability of mental health resources for students.

A bill mandating fentanyl education in Illinois high schools is now on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk and some Chicago high school students say they now understand why it’s essential to raise red flags about fentanyl, NBC Chicago's Lauren Petty.

SB 1710: The DOT, along with local authorities, shall erect permanent signage alerting pedestrians or cyclists of vehicle crossings at least 250 feet before said crossing.

SB 1715: Any location in construction where a drinking fountain is required must also feature a bottle filling station. New construction will initiate that requirement immediately, and existing construction will need to be retrofitted by July 1, 2026.

SB 1741: Property owners with five or more residential units must furnish an itemized statement of damage allegedly caused to leased units within 30 days of a tenant’s departure if a security deposit is being withheld in part or in full.

SB 1889: When a pharmacist is not present in a pharmacy, a registered pharmacy tech, a registered certified pharmacy technician, a student pharmacists and other support staff are able to dispense prescriptions that have been verified by the pharmacist.

SB 1896: New and used licensed motor vehicle dealers will be allowed to conduct sales activities via the internet, and will be permitted to deliver vehicles to residences or other suitable locations.

SB 2175: During the first 180 days following a person’s release from a penal institution, a court shall not order the person to pay outstanding fines, taxes, or costs from a criminal proceeding.