Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election

At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.

At the state level, the midterms will provide voters with a chance to grade the administration of Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is in a reelection battle against State Sen. Darren Bailey.

Voters will also choose a new secretary of state after the retirement of Jesse White, and the control of the state’s Supreme Court will also be up for grabs thanks to two hugely-consequential elections for seats.

Finally, an amendment to the state’s constitution will also go before voters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are some of the most important and consequential races on the ballot in November.

Governor: JB Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey

Pritzker, elected governor in 2018, is running on a record that includes his handling of the COVID pandemic and his touted achievements with the state’s budget, with improved credit ratings and reduced deficits both on his resume.

He is opposed by Bailey, a downstate Republican who has unleashed a torrent of criticism against his opponent for both his handling of the COVID pandemic and for increases in crime in Chicago, which he says could portend increases in other communities as well thanks to the “SAFE-T Act” passed during Pritzker’s time in office.

Friday, Chicago's supersite opens for early voting, just a day after Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican candidate Darren Bailey took the stage in their first televised gubernatorial debate. Lauren Petty has more.

Secretary of State: Alexi Giannoulias vs. Dan Brady

After White announced that he would step down after serving as secretary of state since 1998, Giannoulias and Brady won tightly-contested primaries to earn the right to square off.

Giannoulias, the former state treasurer and a former Senate candidate, is running on a platform of protecting voting rights, passing tougher ethics laws and modernizing the secretary of state’s office.

Brady is aiming to streamline service offerings from the department, and hopes to provide additional services to older Illinoisans while providing better driver education for new motorists.

Attorney General: Kwame Raoul vs. Thomas DeVore

Raoul is aiming for a second term in office, and has pledged to continue tackling gun crime issues and organized retail crime rings if reelected. He also plans to continue fighting federal efforts to roll back abortion access.

DeVore, an outspoken critic of COVID vaccine and mask mandates, has run on a platform opposing such measures, and has spoken out against the “SAFE-T Act” and has pledged additional resources for law enforcement.

State Supreme Court: Mark Curran vs. Lori Batchford

State Supreme Court: Michael Burke vs. Mary K. O’Brien

A liberal-majority currently sits on the state’s Supreme Court, but that could change if Republican-backed candidates can capture seats in the second and third districts.

The second district, currently held by Republican Justice Michael Burke, will see former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran take on circuit court Judge Elizabeth Rochford in an effort to keep the seat in the conservative column.

Burke, whose residence was moved to the third district thanks to new districting maps, is running for office in the third district, where he will go up against appellate court Judge Mary K. O’Brien, who is defending a seat currently held by Democratic Justice Robert Carter, who did not seek retention.

Senate: Tammy Duckworth vs. Kathy Salvi

Duckworth, who was a shortlist candidate for vice president during the 2020 election cycle, is hoping for a second term in the Senate, where she says she will focus on protecting Social Security and Medicare, funding job development programs both in Illinois and across the U.S., and protecting abortion access rights.

Salvi, a private attorney with experience in the Lake County Public Defender’s Office, says her campaign will focus on energy independence, border security, reduce government influence on education, and to enhance funding and training for law enforcement.

Here’s how to double check your registration status before you head to the polls.

Illinois 6th District: Sean Casten vs. Keith Pekau

In the battle for control of the House, Democrats will need to hold onto the vast majority of “toss-up” seats, and Casten has already faced an interesting road to this race, defeating fellow Rep. Marie Newman in the primary.

Casten’s campaign is centered on protecting voting rights, promoting green technology and investment, and pushing for more gun safety reforms in the midst of a series of mass shootings across America.

Pekau, the mayor of suburban Orland Park, has been extremely critical of Democratic criminal justice policies, including the “SAFE-T Act,” and has pledged to invest more resources into law enforcement. He also has pledged to cut taxes and to reduce government spending as part of a broader effort to reform the country’s finances.

Illinois 14th District: Lauren Underwood vs. Scott Gryder

Underwood is aiming to retain her seat in Congress, and has emphasized action in the battle against climate change, preventing gun violence by passing new reform efforts, and immigration reform during her campaign for reelection.

Gryder, chairman of the Kendall County board, has heavily emphasized curbing inflation during his campaign for office, and has also pledged to cut taxes on lower-income Illinoisans and to make the U.S. more energy independent.

Illinois 17th District: Eric Sorensen vs. Esther Joy King

In the race to replace Rep. Cheri Bustos, Sorensen will attempt to keep the seat in the Democratic column this November. A meteorologist, Sorensen’s campaign has prioritized sustainable jobs by investing in green technology, continuing to increase access to affordable health care, and enhancing investments in schools.

A JAG officer in the U.S. Army, King has pledged to aggressively pursue immigration reform, job training for higher-paying jobs, and taking steps to improve the nation’s infrastructure while addressing the ballooning national debt.

Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. Mary Ann Ahern details the debate over the Workers' Rights Amendment.

Worker’s Rights Amendment

One constitutional amendment will be on the ballot this November, as Illinois voters will be asked whether to add additional protections for workers who are seeking to unionize.

Labor groups have largely come out in favor of the amendment, saying that protecting the rights of workers who wish to unionize is key in an era where “right-to-work” laws are becoming more prevalent around the U.S.

Critics of the amendment have said that the measure could have significant consequences for property owners, as collectively-bargained wages could cause state and local governments to raise property taxes to help pay for the increases.