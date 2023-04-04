Group of Chicago City Council Races Too Close to Call as Most Incumbents Hang On

With 14 Chicago City Council races up for grabs for the runoff election, it appears that most of the incumbents who were facing reelection battles will hang on, with one possible exception.

According to the latest numbers from the Chicago Board of Elections, 29th ward Ald. Chris Taliaferro has opened up a slim lead of 186 votes over his challenger CB Johnson in the race, with 23-of-24 precincts reporting as of 10 p.m.

Several other races remained tight, with candidates eeking out narrow leads, including Desmon Yancy, who leads Tina Hone by just under 400 votes with 100% of precincts reporting in the fifth ward.

Ruth Cruz leads Jessica Gutierrez by 260 votes in the 30th ward, with more than 10,000 ballots cast in that race.

43rd ward Ald. Timmy Knudsen leads Brian Comer by just over 500 votes in their race, and has declared victory in the campaign.

Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth also has appeared to grab victory in the 48th ward, edging Joe Dunne by just over 600 votes.

There were a few blowouts on the scoreboard too, with Lamont Robinson besting Prentice Butler in the race to replace Ald. Sophia King in the fourth ward.

William Hall declared victory in his sixth ward race over Richard Wooten, while Peter Chico also declared victory over Ana Guajardo in the 10th ward.

Alds. Nicole Lee, Gil Villegas and Jim Gardiner all held onto their seats, while Ronnie Mosley declared victory over Cornell Dantzler in the 21st ward.

Ald. Monique Scott scored more than twice as many votes as Creative Scott in the 24th ward, while Angela Clay bested Kim Walz in the 46th.

Mail-in ballots will still be counted in coming days, with ballots received by April 18 counted by the board so long as they are postmarked by April 4.