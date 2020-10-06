illinois income tax

Group Challenges Amendment Language of Graduated Tax Plan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A group aligned with the Republican Party filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the language of a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment that creates a graduated-rate income tax.

The Illinois Policy Institute contends in the lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court that the explanation of the amendment on the ballot for voter approval is misleading and needs court-ordered clarification. The amendment would change the state’s mandated flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate tax with rates that increase along with income.

The Illinois General Assembly in May approved the language in the proposed amendment that is atop the Nov. 3 ballot that explains the pros and cons of adding a graduated rate to the income tax system. The lawsuit contends misleading statements in the ballot explanation and pamphlet are dangerous to retirees.

illinois fair tax Sep 25

Illinois Lt. Gov. Stratton Warns 20% Income Tax Hike Possible if Graduated Tax Proposal Doesn't Pass

illinois fair tax Sep 25

What You Need to Know About the Graduated Income Tax Proposal on Your Ballot This Election

“Like the ballot explanation, the arguments in favor include several misleading statements including, among others, a misleading statement that, upon information and belief, will induce retirees into voting to impose on themselves a tax on retirement income,” the lawsuit, filed by the group along with three retirees, contends.

Vote Yes for Fairness chairman Quentin Fulks said the lawsuit is an attempt by an organization bankrolled by the wealthiest people in the state to ensure the burden remains on middle- and working-class families while millionaires and billionaires avoid paying their fair share.

“When the facts aren’t on your side, you’re forced to rely on blatant stunts and outright lies and that’s exactly what we’re seeing from the Illinois Policy Institute today,” Fulks said in a statement.

Fulks said his organization will continue to be focused on educating voters on how the Fair Tax will help them and their families.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

illinois income taxillinois fair taxillinois income tax rateillinois taxesfair tax illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us