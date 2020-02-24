Graffiti Spray-Painted on Bloomberg Campaign Office in Edgewater

Police are investigating after an office for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign was vandalized Monday in Edgewater on the North Side.

Authorities were called at 1:11 a.m. after “derogatory words” were spray-painted on the front of a building in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police.

“Racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were scrawled across four windows on the front of the former New York mayor’s campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.