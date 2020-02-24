mike bloomberg

Graffiti Spray-Painted on Bloomberg Campaign Office in Edgewater

Carly Behm/Sun-Times

Police are investigating after an office for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign was vandalized Monday in Edgewater on the North Side.

Authorities were called at 1:11 a.m. after “derogatory words” were spray-painted on the front of a building in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police.

“Racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were scrawled across four windows on the front of the former New York mayor’s campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.

Local

Ranch Triangle 32 mins ago

Teen Stabbed in Ranch Triangle Runs to Red Line Station for Help

Dan Ryan Expressway 53 mins ago

Carjacker Crashes Stolen Vehicle on Dan Ryan, Steals Another: Police

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

mike bloomberg
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us