Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will kick off his bid for a third term in office Thursday amid speculation over whether his sights are set even higher.

Pritzker is expected to make the announcement in a press event and rally, according to NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern, and while the decision wasn’t much of a surprise, there are still plenty of questions that he will have to answer in the run-up to the 2026 election.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The governor’s national profile has certainly soared since he first took office in 2019, and he’s crisscrossed the country in the years since, becoming a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, a prolific fundraiser for Democratic Party causes, and even emerging as a potential vice presidential contender before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got the spot on the ticket next to former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ever since the 2024 election, Pritzker has consistently made headlines in the political world, including when he served as the headliner at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100-Club Dinner. In his second visit to the Granite State — traditionally, the first state in the presidential primary race — Pritzker had a coveted spot typically reserved for those seeking to run for president.

Last year’s featured speaker at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner was Walz.

Pritzker’s standing as a potential presidential contender will make the next question even more important to answer, as he’ll have to choose a new running mate, with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton running for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Dick Durbin in 2027.

Stratton has Pritzker’s backing in that race, but she is far from alone, facing off against Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly in the Democratic primary field.

The 2026 election itself is noteworthy for Pritzker, as he’ll become the first governor to seek a third term in office in Illinois since former Gov. Jim Thompson did so in 1982. Illinois is one of 13 states that does not have term limits for its governors, and Pritzker is aiming to be the first Democrat to ever win a third term in office in the state.

Pritzker cruised to election in 2018 by thumping former Gov. Bruce Rauner by nearly 16 percentage points, and still won handily in 2022 when he beat former State Sen. Darren Bailey by 12.5 points.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The state did swing by nearly three points toward the Republican column in the 2024 presidential election, but Harris still won the race by nearly 11 percentage points, indicating Pritzker could potentially still have plenty of strength to win a third straight election.

Just one candidate has officially announced his candidacy for governor to oppose Pritzker, as DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will seek the Republican nomination next spring.

The 2026 primary will take place Tuesday, March 17. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.