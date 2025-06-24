Illinois Politics

Gov. Pritzker set to announce he's running for a third term: Sources

Sources told NBC Chicago political reporter Mary Ann Ahern the governor is slated to make his announcement Thursday.

By NBC Chicago Staff

JB Pritzker at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce plans to run for a third term this week.

Sources told NBC Chicago political reporter Mary Ann Ahern the governor is slated to make his announcement Thursday.

The decision isn't unexpected as experts and those close to the governor have indicated another run was likely.

In Illinois, there are no limits on how many terms a governor can serve. Legislation was previously proposed in 2009 to limit the office to two terms, but never passed.

Illinois is one of 13 states that does not have a gubernatorial term-limit.

His campaign this time, however, will come amid a backdrop of questions surrounding an even higher office.

There has been much speculation recently on whether Pritzker would run for president, though that campaign would not come until after the 2026 state election.

Since President Donald Trump took office, Pritzker has been raising his national profile.

Pritzker drew national attention in February when he used part of his joint budget and State of the State address to argue for a parallel between Trump’s rhetoric and the rise of Nazi Germany. Since then, the governor has spoken at the Human Right Campaign’s Los Angeles dinner and a Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party dinner in June.

His national press coverage has been steadily increasing this year, including when he served as the headliner at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100-Club Dinner. In his second visit to the Granite State — traditionally, the first state in the presidential primary race — Pritzker had a coveted spot typically reserved for those seeking to run for president.

Last year’s featured speaker at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner was Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who went on to become the vice presidential nominee.

In an appearance last month on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, Pritzker said his decision for Illinois would come before his decision on a potential presidential run.

"I have not even decided if I'm running for reelection as governor yet," he said, before adding he "loves the job."

