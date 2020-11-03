election results

Get Live Election Results for Illinois This Election Day

For a complete list of results, check the NBC Chicago app and website homepages as polls close

Voters across the country, including in Illinois, are casting their ballots in an election unlike any other, ultimately deciding who will be the next president of the United States, among several races.

As each vote is counted, you can see live results on and after Election Day on the NBC Chicago app and website. 

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

With complete coverage both online and on television, the app and website will house live, updated election results for voters to watch Tuesday evening. 

Local

election protests 2 hours ago

Wabash Avenue Bridge Near Trump Tower Raised for Election Night

Indiana Election 2 hours ago

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Wins 2nd Term Over 2 Challengers, NBC News Projects

Live coverage can be watched online, and streamed live on Roku and Peacock, beginning at 7 p.m., with on-air coverage beginning at 10 p.m.

For a complete list of results, check the NBC Chicago app and website homepages as polls close. 

This article tagged under:

election resultsIllinoisDecision 2020Election 2020illinois election results
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us