Former Rep. Dan Lipinski Won't Run for Congress as Independent

Former Rep. Dan Lipinski announced Monday that he will not run as an independent in Illinois’ 6th Congressional district, despite obtaining enough petition signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Lipinski, who lost his seat in Congress in the 2020 Democratic primary in the 3rd district, says that he is “humbled by” the support he received, but says that he will focus his efforts elsewhere in coming months.

“I am humbled by, and very thankful for, the tremendous support,” he said.

The former Congressman says that a staff of volunteers obtained more than 5,000 signatures in the effort to convince him to run.

Lipinski says that he will instead work to boost other independent candidates, announcing in a Chicago Tribune op-ed that he has already reached out to Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger to assist in that effort.

According to the publication, Lipinski says that the country is “crying out for an alternative” to the two-party system that is dominant in American politics.

The 6th district was already the subject of considerable interest, as Rep. Sean Casten fended off a primary challenge from Rep. Marie Newman in the newly-drawn district, and will face Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau in November’s general election.

Lipinski had fended off one primary challenge from Newman in the 3rd district in 2018, but ultimately lost to the Congresswoman in 2020.

Since then, he has worked in a variety of roles, including providing consulting services through Lipinski Solutions.