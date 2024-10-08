Former President Trump. Sen. Vance to appear in Chicago area next week

Both members of the Republican presidential ticket will be appearing at events in the Chicago area next week.

According to the Economic Club of Chicago, former President Donald Trump will appear at an event cohosted by Bloomberg in downtown Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who is Trump’s running mate in the election, will also reportedly appear at a fundraiser in Chicago’s suburbs on Monday, according to Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Details are still being hammered out for Vance’s appearance, but Trump’s event was announced by the Economic Club this week. According to a press release, Trump will be interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at an unspecified location on Tuesday morning.

The event will be streamed on the Economic Club of Chicago’s YouTube channel.

This would be Trump’s second appearance in Chicago during the campaign season, after he spoke as part of a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in the city. The event sparked controversy after Trump attacked Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity and promised to pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he were elected president.

Vice President Kamala Harris did not appear at the convention, but spoke to delegates via a virtual call in the weeks that followed.

Harris and other Democrats appeared at August’s Democratic National Convention at the United Center, but have primarily focused on campaign stops in nearby battleground states, specifically Wisconsin and Michigan.