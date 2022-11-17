Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn Won't Enter Chicago Mayor's Race

The crowded field running to become Chicago’s mayor did not grow on Thursday, as former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn announced that he will not be joining the race.

Quinn, who served one full term as governor before being defeated by Bruce Rauner in 2014, said that he gave the matter plenty of thought in recent weeks, but ultimately decided he didn’t want to make the leap into the jampacked field.

“After much thought, I decided not to run for mayor of Chicago,” he said during a press conference.

The former governor opted not to endorse any of the candidates currently running, but said that he spoke to all of them, including current Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

He says he wants to continue to work in the political sphere, but that he wants to do so outside of elected office.

“I want to organize. Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell and organize,” he said.

Quinn’s decision comes as candidates prepare to submit petitions to get onto the Feb. 28 ballot.

Lightfoot is running for a second term in office, and she will face a crowded field of challengers. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García announced his intention to run last week as he looks to take the next step after a runner-up finish in the 2015 race.

Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who has received endorsements from several SEIU chapters and the Chicago Teachers Union, is also running.

Chicago Alds. Sophia King, Roderick Sawyer and Raymond Lopez are all running, as are former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, State Rep. Kam Buckner, businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson, and community activist Ja’Mal Green.

Candidates must acquire 12,500 signatures to get onto the February ballot, and petitions can be submitted beginning Monday.