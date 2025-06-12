Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is expected to learn his fate Friday during a sentencing hearing following his February conviction on corruption charges.

Earlier this week, a judge rejected Madigan’s motion for an acquittal or a new trial in his corruption case, allowing sentencing to go ahead on Friday.

Madigan was found guilty in a split verdict in February, with jurors convicting him on 10 of the 23 counts he faced in his corruption trial.

The jury acquitted Madigan on seven counts, and was deadlocked on six counts. Michael McClain, Madigan’s longtime confidant, was also charged on six counts, but the jury deadlocked on all six.

Madigan’s attorneys and prosecutors in the case both filed paperwork aimed at swaying U.S. District Judge John Blakey’s decision, with his defense team calling for leniency in the case.

Prosecutors requested a sentence of 12 ½ years for the 83-year-old Madigan, while defense attorneys sought a much-more lenient sentence of probation and no jail time.

To that end, nearly 250 letters were submitted to the court from family members, friends, former judges, political associates and clergymen testifying to the “goodness and graciousness” of Madigan, according to court documents.

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, Father Michael Pfleger, and the late former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson all had letters submitted to the court on Madigan’s behalf. Thompson’s letter was written prior to his death in 2020, according to defense attorneys.

Madigan was convicted of one count of conspiracy, two counts of bribery and one count of violating the Travel Act in conjunction with a scheme involving ComEd. He was also convicted of wire fraud in a scheme to offer paid state positions to former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who recorded the conversations and who turned them over to authorities in exchange for a plea deal in an investigation targeting him.

Finally, Madigan was convicted on counts of violating the Travel Act related to having Solis set up meetings to win business to the former speaker’s private law firm.

The trial spanned more than three months, including dozens of witnesses and hundreds of audio recordings.

The corruption trial for Madigan and his former long-time confidant McClain is the culmination of a years-long investigation into the way lobbying and political influence is undertaken in Springfield.

The 23-count federal indictment charged both men with racketeering, conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud, with Madigan facing an additional charge of extortion.

Madigan was accused of using the influence of his position as Illinois’ most powerful political figure to enrich himself and others, but he has strenuously defended himself, both through his legal team and through his own testimony, which took the political world by surprise.

Both Madigan and McClain pleaded not guilty in the case.