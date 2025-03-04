Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won't close door on future in politics

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel addressed the Economic Club of Chicago on Monday, discussing a variety of national issues and addressing his political future.

Emanuel, who served two terms as Chicago’s mayor and most recently served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan, was asked whether he would seek public office in the future.

“I’m not done with public service, and I hope public service is not done with me,” he said.

Emanuel has plenty of experience in the political world. He worked in the White House under former President Bill Clinton and served as chief of staff for former President Barack Obama. He resigned the latter post to run for mayor of Chicago in 2011, winning two terms in office before opting not to run in 2019 amid controversy surrounding the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, among other factors.

He also served as a member of Congress and was a key organizing force in Democrats taking control of the House in the 2006 election cycle.

In coming months, there will be several elections that currently feature uncertain fields. Headlining that list is the Illinois governor’s race, with current Gov. J.B. Pritzker yet to announce whether he will seek a third term in office in 2026.

Finally, there is the current occupant of City Hall, as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson faces low approval ratings and a potentially strong field to oppose him in the 2027 election cycle.

Even if those potential runs for office don’t pan out, Emanuel still has plenty of thoughts on the current political climate nationally. He was asked about a recent confrontation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, and about Trump’s relationships with U.S. allies.

“If our allies walk away from us, or don’t go the full length with us, then we’re in a massive problem,” he said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Emanuel also urged Democrats to hone in their focus on education, doing so on the same day the Senate confirmed former WWE executive Linda McMahon as Education Secretary.

“You’re not going to compete if two-thirds of our children can’t read and can’t do math,” he said. “It’s a national crisis.”