Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke pushes for new trial with sentencing looming

Once Chicago’s most powerful politician, former Ald. Ed Burke was back in court Wednesday seeking a new trial or an acquittal for his conviction on corruption charges.

A federal jury found Burke guilty in December of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion after prosecutors argued Burke used his political clout to pressure people and businesses for personal gain.

He is scheduled to be sentenced later this month, but was seeking either a new trial or an overturned conviction during Wednesday's court appearance.

Burke's lawyers presented oral arguments on post-trial motions at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse. Burke’s attorneys acknowledged they have a high burden to show the jury was wrong, but they believe the evidence is on their side.

Burke was accused of multiple alleged schemes, including one in which he threatened to withhold his support for the Field Museum’s proposed fee increase after his goddaughter’s internship application fell through the cracks at the museum.

Defense attorney Chris Gair tried to make the case Wednesday that the personal gain must be considered "property" under the law, and a job interview, or "the possibility of a job," is not considered property.

"The notion that Ed Burke is trying to ramrod (his goddaughter) into a job at the Field Museum is preposterous. All he's doing is asking a question," Gair said.

However, prosecutors said the defense was "cherry picking facts."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sushma Raju said the court had heard the property argument three times and rejected it. She referenced previous testimony from museum human resources officials, who explained that the position Burke’s goddaughter was seeking had been very competitive and not everyone who applied would get an interview.

The defense's approach was "focused and precise," Gair explained as he aimed to poke holes in multiple of the 13 counts. Those included alleged schemes related to the redevelopment of the city’s Old Main Post Office and a zoning decision about a pole sign at a Binny’s in a building Burke owned on the Northwest Side.

Burke's attorneys said they would not challenge charges related to the remodeling of a Burger King in his ward. Prosecutors previously said Burke pressured the owners into hiring Burke’s law firm when help was sought in renovating a location in his ward.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors argued Burke had a fair trial and the jury had more than enough evidence to convict.

"This jury was properly instructed," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Virginia Kendall said she would get a ruling on the motions to the attorneys "shortly." Burke's sentencing is set for June 24.