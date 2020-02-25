Decision 2020

Find Out Who's on Your Ballot Ahead of the Illinois Primary Election

With so many important political races happening across Illinois, it can be tough to keep track of every name on the ballot. That's why we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you head to your polling place.

For a full sample ballot, including all local races and presidential delegates, be sure to visit your local election authority's website. But to find out who you can vote for in many of the major races, enter your address below.

Election Day for the Illinois primary is March 17.

If you're not registered in Illinois but still want to vote, it's not too late! You can take advantage of grace period registration through Election Day. You simply have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address, to your polling place and be prepared to vote at the same time.

In addition to voting for your chosen candidates, your ballot may feature referendum questions on issues impacting you locally. You can see questions that will be on Chicago and suburban Cook County ballots here, and questions on ballots in suburban counties here.

Happy voting!

