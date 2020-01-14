Alderman Ed Burke

Finance Report: Ald. Ed Burke Spent More Than $400K in Legal Fees in 4th Quarter of 2019

The Friends of Edward M. Burke Committee only raised $92.52 in the fourth quarter, meaning that nearly all of the fees were paid with cash on hand

By Carol Marin & Don Moseley

14th ward Alderman Ed Burke spent $414,199 in legal fees in the final quarter of 2019, according to a state campaign finance report. 

 The spending comes after federal authorities charged Burke with 19 counts of corruption last year.  The long-time alderman pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Burke, the longest-serving Chicago alderman, has been in office since 1969.  Burke for years has been a prolific fundraiser, but for the three months ending 2019 he reported raising just $92.52 in his Friends of Edward M. Burke committee.

The legal fees were paid to three law firms and account for 86% of his reported expenditures for the quarter, according to campaign finance documents.

Burke began the quarter with over $650,000 in the account and ended with $171,559.  However, he still has over $8-million in investments, according to his campaign filing. 

Alderman Ed Burke
