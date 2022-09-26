Explainer: How to Register to Vote in Illinois

Voters across the U.S. will head to the polls this fall, and in the state of Illinois, residents have ample opportunities to secure their chance to cast a ballot.

Whether online, in-person or through the mail, voter registration in Illinois can be achieved through a variety of avenues, with same-day registration also available in many locations.

If you need to register to vote, here’s what you will need.

Am I Eligible to Register?

For Illinois residents to be eligible to vote, they must meet the following criteria, according to the State Board of Elections:

-Be a United States citizen

-You must be 18 years old on or before the date of the election

-You must live in your precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election

-You must not be serving a jail sentence as a result of a conviction

-You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else

How to Send in Registration Via Mail/In-Person

Illinois voters have several options for how to submit their registration forms, the first of which is to obtain a form and either send it via the mail or deliver it in-person to their local county clerk’s office.

According to state law, voter registration submitted in this fashion must be completed no more than 28 days prior to the election on Nov. 8, which this year will fall on Oct. 11.

Residents should expect to receive a notice within two weeks of submitting their application, and if they don’t, then it is recommended that the voter call their respective county clerk or their Board of Election Commissioners.

The printable form for voter registration can be found HERE.

How to Register Online

Illinois voters also have the option to register to vote online. It is first recommended that a voter check their registration on this website before submitting a new form.

According to the State Board of Elections, the deadline for online voter registration falls 16 days prior to the election, which this year is on Oct. 23.

You can find the form for online voter registration HERE.

Grace Period Registration

Even if voters miss the opportunity to register to vote in person, via the mail or the internet, it is still possible to cast a ballot in the 2022 election.

Grace-period voter registration will be available for residents through Election Day itself, with officials recommending a visit to the county clerk’s office for more information.

Some polling places also offer same-day voter registration, and will allow voters to register and cast their ballot at the same time.

More information can be found on the county clerks’ website in your community.