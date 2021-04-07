annazette collins

Ex-Illinois Senator Enters Innocent Plea on Federal Tax Charges

A former Illinois state senator pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of lying on personal income tax reports and failing to file tax returns for her lobbying and consulting firm.

Annazette Collins entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Collins, 58, allegedly filed false or failed to file corporate and individual income tax returns between 2014 and 2016.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Defense attorney Shay Allen entered the not guilty plea on Collins’ behalf during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso.

Local

covid illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago to Open Vaccine Eligibility April 19, New Vaccination Site in Elgin

elgin vaccine 2 hours ago

New Mass COVID Vaccination Site Opening in Elgin

Collins, a Chicago Democrat who left the legislature in 2013, was one of several ex-lawmakers hired by Commonwealth Edison after retiring from public office. However, the indictment does not specifically mention her work for the utility.

Allen last week called the charges a blatant attempt to squeeze his client and get her to cooperate in the federal corruption probe into an alleged bribery scheme by Commonwealth Edison to try to influence then-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

He said Collins “knows nothing whatsoever” of that alleged scheme and intends to fight the charges, which he characterized as minor.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

annazette collins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us