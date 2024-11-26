Ex-Ald. Danny Solis continues third day of testimony in Madigan trial

Ex-Chicago Ald. Daniel Solis was back on the stand Tuesday to testify in the trial of former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Recorded phone calls have been a key part of Solis’ testimony in the case, and the jury heard recordings showing how Madigan called Solis to ask about a new development in his ward, known as Union West.

In the call, Solis asks Madigan, “do you know the developer?”

Madigan responds, “No, but I’d like to.”

This phone call was secretly recorded by Solis, at the direction of the FBI. Solis wore a wire and cooperated with the FBI beginning in 2016 as part of a corruption probe. The focus turned to Madigan in 2017.

“I think they understand how this works, ya know, the quid pro quo,” Solis said to Madigan over the phone. “Ok, so I just wanted to let you know I’ll follow up with you after Thursday.”

Madigan responds, “very good.”

When Solis was questioned by prosecutors about this call, Solis said he understood Madigan wanted an introduction to the developer to solicit business for his law firm.

Since Friday, Solis has been the prosecution’s star witness. He completed his third day of testimony.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Numerous phone calls and private meetings were shown to the jury, illustrating similar situations.

In a clip from Jan. 2018, jurors heard Madigan call Solis to ask about another development in his ward called Peoria Park.

Madigan is heard telling Solis, “You know what I’m interested.”

Solis replies, “yes.”

Co-defendant Michael McClain entered the picture in Solis’ testimony on Tuesday.

In one recorded conversation, we hear the pair discussing politics and how they must be careful in this day and age of how they talk.

McClain said, “you can’t be too blatant.”

Solis replied, “How does the Speaker deal with all this?”

McClain said, “He has surrogates” and adds that he’s one of them.

Solis replied, “Smart. He’s gotta be one of the smartest, not just individuals, but elected officials I’ve met.”

Solis’ long-awaited testimony is giving the jury, and public, a deeper look into Chicago politics and one of the biggest corruption cases in the city’s history.

Solis was first confronted by FBI agents in 2016 in a probe of his own alleged misconduct. He agreed shortly after to begin cooperating with the FBI to help with its case against Madigan and former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke.