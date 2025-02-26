How to get election results in Chicago-area primaries Tuesday

Numerous communities are holding primary elections Tuesday, with some of the biggest cities in the state heading to the polls.

Voters in Aurora, the second-largest city in Illinois, and Waukegan, the 10th-largest, were among those voting in primary elections on Tuesday, with the races focusing on local leadership and setting the stage for the April 1 consolidated election.

Voters in suburban Dolton are also heading to the polls as Mayor Tiffany Henyard faced a Democratic primary challenge from Trustee Jason House.

So how can you find election results? Here’s a list of links for voters to check out.

Cook County

In addition to Dolton, voters in Berwyn, Calumet City, Cicero, Lynwood, and Riverdale had primary elections on Tuesday.

You can find the latest election results on the Cook County Clerk’s website.

DuPage County

Part of Aurora is in DuPage County, so voters casting ballots in that race can check the county clerk’s office’s website.

Lisle Township voters also cast ballots for several offices, including trustee.

All vote results will be posted to the county’s website.

Kane County

Aurora mayoral voters will also cast ballots in Kane County, with Aurora Township voters casting ballots for clerk, highway commissioner and trustee.

Those results can be found on the Kane County Clerk’s website.

Kankakee County

Voters in Bourbonnais will face a primary vote on Tuesday for mayor, with incumbent Paul Schore taking on Jeff Keast in the Citizens Party primary.

Results will be posted on the Kankakee County Clerk's website.

Lake County

Voters in Waukegan and North Chicago will cast ballots in Democratic primaries for mayor. Waukegan voters were also faced with a choice in the treasurer’s race, and North Chicago voters had a three-way race for the Democratic nominee for Fifth Ward alderperson.

Vote results can be found on the Lake County Clerk’s Office.

McHenry County

Voters in Algonquin Township, Grafton Township and Nunda Township will head to the polls for Republican primaries on Tuesday, with supervisor and trustee votes on the ballot.

Results will be posted on the McHenry County Clerk’s Office’s website.

Will County

Some Aurora voters are located in Will County, so their votes will be tabulated on the clerk’s website.

Voters in Homer Township have Republican primaries for supervisor, clerk, highway commissioner, collector and trustee.

Those votes can all be found on the clerk’s website.